Belgravia, Putney Bridge and Hanwell clinics will specialise in advanced skin treatments, aesthetic medicine and laser hair removal via unique membership packages

This month marks the launch of Skinsmiths in London New Zealand's leading chain of skin and appearance clinics. Starting with clinics in Belgravia, Putney Bridge and Hanwell; Skinsmiths is on a global journey to give all women access to skin confidence with plans for a further 40 clinics to open across England in the next two years.

Founded in New Zealand in 1994 by entrepreneur, nurse and skin expert; Jackie Smith, the brand revolutionised the appearance industry, offering treatments in skin enhancement and winning multiple industry awards. With global ambitions, Jackie's vision for the brand has always been to give women all over the world skin confidence.

Skinsmiths is determined to give people their best skin and deliver results, and results take time. "We're all looking for an instant result, but actually in our heart of hearts we know that to get great, sustainable changes that takes time," says Jackie.

That's why Skinsmiths offer a range of memberships. Rather than thinking about beauty treatments as 'a facial here and a facial there', the team at Skinsmiths have membership plans. They also offer payment by subscription; so treatments are more affordable all in all it's like a gym for your skin.

There are membership plans for maintaining and improving skin health, aesthetic medicine and laser hair removal. Skinsmiths offers free consultations, so clients meet with a Treatment Advisor to discuss their concerns and find out more about their treatment options first.

About Skinsmiths

Skinsmiths is built on the belief that great skin should be accessible, simple and achievable. Our clinics combine expertise and care, in equal measures. We're known for providing the very best in results driven treatments, within a safe, welcoming and accessible environment. It's an approach born out of the New Zealand way of doing things, and we're excited to share it with women around the world.

To help our global mission, we are on the hunt for great beauty businesses to buy in the greater London area.

Supporting fact sheet:

Skinsmiths and Caci are a FAB Group company: Skinsmiths is the global clinic brand and Caci is the New Zealand brand The first clinic opened in Auckland, New Zealand in 1994. Since then the brand franchised and there is now 50 clinics in New Zealand (in a population of 4.6mil) and three opening in the UK in March/ April 2018 To date we have had over 38,000 members FAB Group were the first to bring laser hair removal technology to NZ, and one of the first in the world. All clinics offer free consultations and are focussed on delivering long-lasting results All staff adhere to the very highest safety standards under the guidance of the Clinical Advisory Board and all staff complete comprehensive training.

Clinic details:

Skinsmiths Hanwell

59 Greenford Ave, London W7 1LL, UK

www.Skinsmiths.com/Hanwell

OpeningMarch Skinsmiths Belgravia

Chantrey House, 4 Eccleston Street, London SW1W 9LN

www.Skinsmiths.com/Belgravia

Opening April Skinsmiths Putney Bridge

18-20 Fulham High Street, London, United Kingdom SW6 3LQ

www.Skinsmiths.com/PutneyBridge

Opening April

