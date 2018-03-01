North Lanarkshire Council Wins Digital Engagement Award Using VisionWare's MultiVue Master Data Management Solution

VisionWare's data management technology allows North Lanarkshire Council to provide seamless user experiences to public citizens

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --VisionWare, a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) solutions for local and regional governments and hospitals and health systems recently announced its customer, North Lanarkshire Council, has won a Verint EMEA Digital Engagement Award for the council's Customer Portal project, North Lanarkshire's online government services portal.

The North Lanarkshire Council Customer Portal allows public citizens to log in online and gain access to personalised information for a range of government services, spanning from accessing Council Tax information to requesting repairs. VisionWare's MultiVue MDM solution is the back-end technology North Lanarkshire Council uses to power the Customer Portal; it enables organisations to create a single and complete view of each citizen across previously siloed and disparate data sources by offering real-time integration for real-time decisions.

"We've been working closely in partnership with VisionWare for a number of years and we depend on one another to develop ideas and challenge each other. We didn't fully understand the breadth of our own capabilities until we engaged with VisionWare," says Peter Tolland, Customer and Information Governance Manager at North Lanarkshire Council. "When citizens log in to our Customer Portal, it recognises them and provides their relevant information instantly, including who their member of Parliament is, where their local recreation centers are, even what day to put their recycling out, depending on what they want to see. No matter which service or department they log in to, we can recognise them and display their custom experience. And none of that would be possible without VisionWare's technology."

"We offer our sincerest congratulations to North Lanarkshire Council on receiving the Digital Engagement Award," says Gordon Cooper, Founder & CEO of VisionWare. "We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with them and are excited to see MultiVue being used to its full potential. The opportunities to create transformational outcomes from MDM solutions are endless, and North Lanarkshire Council has implemented these tools to create a practical solution that impacts its citizens in a positive way every day."

This user experience is particularly significant because currently, North Lanarkshire is leading the way in Scotland and across the UK by having such seamless government touchpoint options. "With MultiVue, we can link all our back-end tools together, so that when citizen data - including address information, births and deaths - changes, we know who they are, and we can update their information automatically," says Tolland. "MultiVue has allowed us to be truly transformational in the way we're approaching our customers. Feedback from our customers is very favourable. As we move forward, my hope is that there will be more and more councils adopting this robust, data driven approach."

About VisionWare

VisionWare is a leading provider of Master Data Management (MDM) solutions for healthcare organizations and state and local governments. We provide the tools for both government entities as well as healthcare providers, payers, and technology companies to make critical advancements in digital transformation, analytics, citizen/patient engagement, quality improvement, and compliance. Our solution suite will match, verify, govern, and integrate your data, providing one rich, comprehensive view of your organization's patients or constituents. We have the flexibility to work with multiple systems and across a variety of data silos. Coupled with our world-class consulting team, our software can deliver value in days, not weeks or months. Visit www.visionware.com for more details about our comprehensive suite of MDM solutions.

