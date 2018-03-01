Namirial Announces New Integrations With Microsoft and Salesforce

SENIGALLIA, Italy, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading Digital Transaction Management Technology Provider Offers New Connectors for Microsoft Sharepoint, Office365, Outlook, Dynamics and Salesforce.

Namirial, leading provider of Digital Transaction Management (DTM) software and trust services that help people simplify how business gets done digitally announced today a suite of connectors that enable Microsoft and Salesforce users to much more easily and seamlessly incorporate electronic signing into their existing document and sales processes.

"We have intensively analysed the many connectors available for other digital transaction management solutions and identified that most conectors just provide either simple re-directs or inline frames for HTML. Our goal was to raise the bar with our connectors and provide a native application experience and a higher level of interoperability between our products," said Luigi Tomasini, CEO of Namirial "We have long offered native plug-ins for Microsoft products, but user expectations have changed. So, we spent a lot of time working with a strategic partner, CompuSight, to define exactly what users expect from integrations today. That's what these new integrations provide."

"Our new connectors represent the next maturity level in Microsoft and Saleforce integrations," said Antonio Taurisano, General Manager, Digital Transaction Management for Namirial Group. "Our customers are particularly discerning in their expectations regarding user experience. They expect these integrations to automatically pull and push data to all of the relevant entities in their CRM systems while also operating with the same look and feel as the native products."

"We've designed a number of connectors for many different vendors," said Adi Saric, CEO of CompuSight "Namirial wanted us to significantly surpass what we'd done for anyone else. I think that's one of the reasons these integrations passed the certification process with Microsoft and Salesforce so quickly."

For more information on Microsoft products (Dynamics, Sharepoint, Office365 and Outlook) well as Salesforce connectors for eSignAnywhere contact Namirial or visit Microsoft AppSource and Salesforce AppExchange.

About Namirial

Namirial is a global leader in trusted security for Digital Transaction Management with solutions for user electronic identification, multi-factor authentication, digital certificates, electronic signature, electronic invoicing, and digital archiving. The company has been certified for many products and services including being an eIDAS Qualified Trust Service Provider. Namirial employs more than 350 people and is processing several millions of transactions every day. Besides various several offices in Italy the Namirial group runs subsidiaries in Austria, Brasil, Germany and Romania and is represented in the United States.

Namirial is providing a complete e-signature portfolio catering for remote and face-to-face signing scenarios and offering a highly flexible solution suite for seamless, fully white-labeled integration.

For more information, visit http://www.namirial.com/it/, call +39 071 790 1985, or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CompuSight

CompuSight provides targeted, cutting-edge technology consulting services to organizations around the globe. With operations inNorth AmericaandEurope, CompuSight's dynamic and highly skilled professionals specialize in custom software development, information systems integration and business intelligence. CompuSight's team is passionate about the technology industry, and its software packages reflect quality and originality. CompuSight is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner in six competency areas: Independent SoftwareVendor, Customer Relationship Management, Software Development, Data Platform, Business Intelligence, Portals and Collaboration. For more information, visithttp://www.compusight.com.