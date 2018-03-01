Ontotext's Partnership With DrugBank to Open New Perspectives in Pharma Research

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ontotext is pleased to announce its partnership withDrugbank, which will empower commercial and academic Pharma and Healthcare researchers further in their efforts to discover and repurpose drugs for treating various illnesses.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/448827/Ontotext_Logo.jpg )



Through this new alliance, DrugBank's unique bioinformatics and cheminformatics database will be provided in anRDF format governed by the DrugBank research team and maintained by Ontotext. RDF provides self-explanatory and machine readable format, which is great for ensuring semantic data interoperability and provides immense possibilities to extend and evolve. In the context of the huge number and wide range of drugs on the market, an agile knowledge management and retrieval system based onSemantic Technologycan propel Pharma and Healthcare research to new heights.

Now, the broad scope, comprehensive referencing and detailed data descriptions, which make DrugBank one of the highest quality datasets in the Life Science domain, will be made available directly throughGraphDBas a pre-loaded dataset with detailed documentation and sample queries. Ontotext's leading RDF database engine is proven to handle massive loads, queries and inferencing in real time, which allows its users to derive new facts and relationships, and distil fresh insights from existing data.

The new partnership will also allow Ontotext to more actively offer DrugBank's high quality curated pharmaceutical dataset to customers who need to work with large amounts of data from diverse data sources. The seamless fusion of Ontotext's expertise in scalable semantic graph databases and DrugBank's dedication to valuable knowledge services in the Life Science domain will provide a broader perspective and make information discovery easier and faster.

Check out what you can do withDrugBank, preloaded as RDF in GraphDB.

About Ontotext

For over two decades Ontotext has brought together knowledge, data and analytics transforming how organizations identify meaning across diverse databases and massive amounts of unstructured data.

Ontotext makes tailor-made solutions across multiple sectors: media and publishing, life sciences, government and cultural heritage, financial services and more. Their client list includes news and media agencies like the BBC and Financial Times, top Academic publishers like Elsevier, Springer Nature and Wiley, leading pharmacological companies such as AstraZeneca, public institutions including the UK Parliament, Kadastr.NL and US Department of Defense, and cultural institutions like the British Museum, The National Gallery of USA and Getty Trust.

About Drugbank

DrugBank provides rich, high quality, primary-sourced, structured drug information that covers drugs from the discovery stage all the way through to approval. It includes comprehensive molecular information about drugs, their mechanisms, their interactions and their targets as well as detailed regulatory information including indications, marketing status and clinical trials. DrugBank is curated and updated daily by a team of physicians, pharmacologists, pharmacists, and bioinformaticians.

Since its establishment in 2006, DrugBank has one of the world's most widely used reference drug resources. It is routinely used by the general public, educators, pharmacists, pharmacologists, medicinal chemists, pharmaceutical researchers, the pharmaceutical industry and regulatory agencies.

https://www.ontotext.com