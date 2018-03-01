Announcing TechDay London 2018

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --TechDay, a one-day tech expo, has officially launched its third annual London show. The event will be held at Old Billingsgate on October 26th.

TechDay aims to connect startups and scale-ups with all of the resources they need to grow by curating a massive audience of investors, accelerators, early adopters, corporate end-users, tech talent, and members of the press. TechDay events are held annually in New York, Los Angeles, and London, and at any given event, tens of billions of dollars in assets under management are represented by the investors who take part.

Exhibitor represent technology companies spanning every stage of development and vertical. From those that use the event as a launchpad, to tech giants like Uber, Vimeo, and Digital Ocean, hundreds of startups and scale-ups participate in TechDay to connect with an elite community of influencers and to foster growth.

"TechDay London 2018 has been met with extraordinary excitement," said Jasmine Hoffman, TechDay London's Event Director. "The show was launched only three years ago and it has already become the biggest event of its kind. This year, it's set to grow even more - hosting over 200 startup exhibitors, 7,500 registered delegates, 20 top accelerator programmes and countless community influencers. We'll also showcase the latest innovations and products in the tech ecosystem via live demos and thought provoking fireside chats. In addition to all of this, we're introducing our new conference component to the event - TechDayTalks!"

Premiering at TechDay New York this May, TechDayTalks is a series of brief talks delivered by industry thought leaders including Microsoft, Salesforce and Mastercard. Speakers use the platform to share their expert knowledge on things like cybersecurity, AI, future trends and other hot topics.

The growth of TechDay London is a reflection of the city's rise as a major tech player. This past year, there was over $5 billion in VC funding, £56 billion in digital revenue, and the formation of thousands of new companies making London Europe's most prominent startup capital.

Companies that are not in in "startup" mode, but have an interest in aligning their brand with the powerful technology start-up community are invited to develop custom event sponsorships. For details and more information, contact Sharon Lieberman, TechDay's COO, at sharon@techdayhq.com.

Startups or scale-ups interested in reserving exhibit space are invited to contact Jasmine Hoffman, Event Director, at jasmine@techdayhq.com.

To learn more about attending TechDay London, visit https://techdayhq.com/london.

About TechDay

TechDay is the largest startup event series in the world, hosting annual shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and London. TechDay is owned and managed by Continental Exhibitions, a leading producer of business-to-business events, including tradeshows, conferences and webinars since 1984.

