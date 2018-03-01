Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-03-01 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 12.8 million in February 2018, and decreased by 6.9% compared to February 2017.



In January through February 2018, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 30.6 million, and decreased by 3.6% year-to-year.



In January-February 2018, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania decreased by 6.2% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 0.7% and in Estonia increased by 1.6%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 182 stores covering the gross area of 84.3 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.



