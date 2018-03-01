

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 11.6 percent to 2.11 billion pounds from last year's 1.89 billion pounds. Profit after tax grew 27.4 percent to 1.912 billion pounds or 142.4 pence per share.



Headline profit before tax was 2.09 billion pounds, up 5.4%. Headline earnings per share were 120.4 pence, compared to 113.2 pence last year.



Revenue grew 6.1% to 15.265 billion pounds from 14.39 billion pounds last year. Revenues grew 1.7% in US dollar terms to $19.703 billion, but was down 0.6% in euros to 17.427 billion euros.



On a constant currency basis, revenue went up 1.6%, while like-for-like revenue was down 0.3%.



The Board proposed a marginal increase in the final dividend to 37.3p per share, which makes a total of 60.0p per share for 2017, an overall increase of 6.0%.



Regarding the current trading, the company said that January 2018 like-for-like revenue was flat with last year, slightly ahead of budget, with like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs, down 1.2%.



