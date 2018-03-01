

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) reported that its loss for fiscal year 2017 was $29 million, compared to profit of $1 million in the prior year. Business performance net profit was up 7% to $343 million.



Revenue for the year was $6.40 billion, compared to $7.87 billion in the previous year.



The company noted that its board continues to have full confidence in Ayman, in Petrofac's people, its processes and its long-term prospects, and looks forward to continued good progress in 2018.



The Board has confirmed its intention to exit the deep-water market triggering an impairment charge of US$176 million (post-tax) in relation to the JSD6000 installation vessel, which has been reclassified as an asset held for sale.



The Board is proposing a final dividend of 25.3 cents per share (2016: 43.8 cents). The final dividend will be paid on 25 May 2018 to eligible shareholders on the register at 27 April 2018.



The Board has concluded that restrictions imposed on Group Chief Executive Ayman Asfari in May 2017 are no longer appropriate. He will resume full executive duties with immediate effect and re-join the Nominations Committee. Mr Asfari will continue to fully respect and support the process and independence of both the SFO investigation and the sub-committee of the Board with delegated responsibility for this matter.



Marwan Chedid has elected to leave the business to pursue other interests and consequently has today stepped down as Group Chief Operating Officer. He will act in an advisory capacity for a transitional period to assist on his succession. He will remain ring-fenced from the SFO investigation in his temporary advisory role.



Separately, at the Annual General Meeting in May, Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee Matthias Bichsel will be appointed Senior Independent Director. David Davies will also join the Board as a Non-executive Director and will be appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee.



