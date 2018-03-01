Asset manager Schroders posted a 23% jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Thursday as assets under management and net inflows rose amid growth across the group. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit increased to £760.2m from £618.1m in 2016, while profit before tax and exceptional items pushed up to £800.3m from £644.7m. Assets under management and administration rose 13% to £447bn and net inflows came in at £9.6bn, up from £1.1bn. The company lifted its full-year ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...