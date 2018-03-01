

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BBA Aviation plc (BBA.L), a provider of global aviation support and aftermarket services, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax was $175.5 million, compared to a loss of $82.2 million in 2016.



Basic earnings per share were 13.8 cents against a loss of 1.9 cents last year.



Underlying profit before tax was $298.5 million, compared to $238.7 million last year. Underlying earnings per share were 24 cents, compared to 19.4 cents a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew 10 percent to $2.37 billion from prior year's $2.15 billion.



Further, the Board proposed a final dividend of 9.59 cents per share, up 5.2% on an underlying basis reflecting the Board's progressive dividend policy and its continued confidence in the Group's future growth prospects.



Looking ahead, Wayne Edmunds, BBA Aviation Interim Chief Executive Officer, said, 'In summary, the Group is focused on higher value-added, better IP protected, high ROIC and strongly cash generative businesses with encouraging prospects and the Board remains confident of good growth in 2018 with a good pipeline of further investment opportunities.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX