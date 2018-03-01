

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bovis Homes Group Plc. (BVS.L) reported that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December declined to 114.0 million pounds from 154.7 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year attributable to ordinary shareholders dropped to 91.30 million pounds or 67.8 pence per share from 120.85 million pounds or 90.0 pence per share last year.



Revenue for the year declined to 1.03 billion pounds from 1.05 billion pounds last year.



The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 32.5 pence bringing the total ordinary dividend for fiscal year 2017 to 47.5 pence, representing a 6% increase on the prior year. The Board intends to increase the ordinary dividend for shareholders for FY18 by a further 20% to 57 pence per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX