

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



Director Declaration



The following information is given pursuant to the requirements of paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.



Mr. Gregor Stewart, a non-executive director of Alliance Trust PLC, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group plc ('Direct Line Group') with effect from 1 March 2018.



For further information, please contact:-



Lisa Brown



Company Secretary



Alliance Trust PLC



Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010



