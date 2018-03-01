ALLIANCE TRUST PLC
Director Declaration
The following information is given pursuant to the requirements of paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.
Mr. Gregor Stewart, a non-executive director of Alliance Trust PLC, has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Direct Line Insurance Group plc ('Direct Line Group') with effect from 1 March 2018.
For further information, please contact:-
Lisa Brown
Company Secretary
Alliance Trust PLC
Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010
