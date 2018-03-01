

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advent International (LRD.L, LARD.L) Thursday announced an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of Laird Plc by Al Ladder Ltd. or Bidco. As per the agreement, Laird Shareholders shall receive 200 pence in cash for each Laird Share held.



The offer price represents a premium of 72.6 percent. to the closing price per Laird Share of 115.9 pence on 28 February 2018. The Acquisition values the entire issued ordinary share capital of Laird at approximately £1 billion on a fully diluted basis.



Bidco said it reserves the right to reduce the acquisition price by the aggregate amount if there is any declaration of any dividend or other distribution.



