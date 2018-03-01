

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Further monetary easing is necessary to achieve the price stability target at an early stage, Bank of Japan policy board member Goushi Kataoka said in Okayama on Thursday.



If there is a delay in the timing of achieving the price stability target due to domestic factors, the BoJ should take additional easing measures, he told business leaders.



'In order to influence inflation expectations, it is essential that policy coordination with the government aiming at achieving the price stability target be firmly ensured through both entities' concrete actions,' Kataoka said.



It was premature for the BoJ to consider tightening in the near future. He said there is still a long way to go before considering a change in monetary policy stance.



