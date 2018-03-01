

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK)? a German network-independent telecommunications provider, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 group result increased 27.3 percent to 275.6 million euros from previous year's 216.4 million euros. At 2.24 euros, earnings per share were higher than last year's 1.78 euros.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, for the year was 541.2 million euros, up 23.3 percent from 438.8 million euros a year ago.



Total revenue increased 4.3 percent to 3.507 billion euros from previous year's 3.362 billion euros.



Further, the company said it will propose a dividend increase to 1.65 euros for 2017, representing a pay-out ratio of 61.6 per cent of the free cash flow generated in 2017.



Looking ahead, for the financial year 2018, the company aims to achieve stable group revenue, EBITDA exclusive Sunrise of between 410 million euros and 430 million euros and a free cash flow exclusive Sunrise of between 290 million euros and 310 million euros.



The company previously expected slight increase in Group EBITDA for 2018 than about 410 million euros expected for 2017.



Guidance for 2018 upgraded in view of a stable mobile communication business and growth prospects in the TV and Media segment, the company said.



In Germany, Freenet shares were trading at 27.45 euros, down 3.55%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX