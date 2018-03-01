Technology Investment Firm Susquehanna International Group Invests $5 Million in TigerWit Group

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Fintech firm TigerWit is pleased to announce that it has secured a USD 5 million investment from US technology investment firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG). This capital will enable TigerWit to further advance its mobile-focussed trading technology and invest in new innovative technologies to enhance the client trading experience.

"We are delighted that by taking this stake in TigerWit, SIG recognises the company as a leader in the provision of financial trading technology for retail investors around the globe. It is incredibly exciting to have them join the business as an important stakeholder. We will be using the investment to build upon TigerWit's expanding global footprint and offer investors the best trading experience available whilst harnessing new technologies such as blockchain to underpin our innovation," said Summer Xu, CEO and co-founder of TigerWit Group.

Tim Gong, MD of SIG Asia Investment, said, "The stake we have taken in TigerWit is driven by the technology they have built to make trading more immersive and intuitive. We have been very impressed by Summer and her team who are fully committed to making TigerWit the provider of choice for retail investors. Their client-centric approach, focusing on protection as much as user experience, made them really stand out and we are delighted to be backing them with our investment."

The Group is investing heavily in blockchain technology to bring further innovation to the retail broking space. With a key feature of blockchain being its immutability, TigerWit believes its application of the technology will help build even greater trust in the market and in its brand. TigerWit looks forward to updating stakeholders with progress on this project later in 2018.

Notes to Media

About TigerWit

TigerWit is a fintech company providing cutting-edge mobile and online trading technology to clients globally, allowing them to trade global FX markets, indices, commodities and metals, whilst ensuring exceptional client protection and providing clients access to global interbank liquidity. TigerWit has trading offices in London and Nassau and its technology development teams are based in Beijing.

The TigerWit Group includes TigerWit Limited which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, licence number 679941 and TigerWit Financial Services Ltd which is authorised and regulated by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas, licence number SIA-F185.

http://www.tigerwit.com

About the Susquehanna International Group (SIG)

Headquartered in the US, SIG is a global technology investment firm founded with an entrepreneurial mindset and a rigorous analytical approach to decision making. Over the past 30 years, SIG's business thrives at the intersection of trading, quantitative research, and technology and employs over 1,600 globally.

SIG invests across the continuum of the venture capital life-cycle, from early to late stage and in a variety of industry sectors. In the last decade, SIG has invested $1.3 billion in over 200 companies.

http://www.sig.com

