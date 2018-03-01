

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance Plc. (IPF.L) reported that its profit after taxation attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2017 dropped to 36.6 million pounds from 66.9 million pounds last year. Earnings per share was 15.8 pence, compared to 29.4 pence last year.



Profit before taxation from continuing operations rose to 105.6 million pounds from 96.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Overall, like-for-like profit in home credit was broadly flat reflecting an 11.4 million pounds reduction in our ongoing businesses offset largely by an 11.1 million pounds year-on-year increase in Slovakia and Lithuania arising from lower costs of closure. Stronger FX rates resulted in an 11.3 million pounds positive impact which was offset partially by incremental new business investment in IPF Digital of 7.0 million pounds.



Revenue less impairment for the year rose to 624.7 million pounds from 571.9 million pounds last year.



