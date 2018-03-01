

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Thursday, IHS Markit is set to release Italy's factory PMI. At 3.50 am ET and 3:55 am ET, final PMI reports are due from France and Germany. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI is due.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the yen, it rose against the pound and the franc.



The euro was valued at 130.31 against the yen, 0.8867 against the pound, 1.2199 against the greenback and 1.1541 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



