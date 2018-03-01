On February 28, 2018, net asset value was SEK 227 per share.



The closing price on February 28, 2018, was SEK 208.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 199.05 for the Class C shares.



Stockholm, March 1, 2018



AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)



For further information, please contact:



Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666559