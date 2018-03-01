On February 28, 2018, net asset value was SEK 227 per share.
The closing price on February 28, 2018, was SEK 208.80 for the Class A shares and SEK 199.05 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, March 1, 2018
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Martin Hamner, CFO, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=666559
