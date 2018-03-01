The following information is based on the press release from Subsea 7 S.A. (Subsea 7) published on March 1, 2018 and may be subject to change.



The board of Subsea 7 has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for April 17, 2018, approves an extraordinary dividend of NOK 5.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is April 25, 2018. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, futures and forwards in Subsea 7 (SUBCN, SUBC).



For further information please find the attached file.



