BBA Aviation flew back into the black on Thursday as it reported pre-tax profits of $175.5m compared with a loss of $82.2m a year earlier. The improved performance was made on the back of higher revenue and lower exceptional costs.Revenue rose 10% to $2.37bn, while basic earnings per share were up 24% to 24 cents. BBA's flight-support unit reported a 3.8% organic rise in revenues to $1.6bn. Aftermarket-services underlying operating profits were up 55.5% to $65.3m. The final dividend was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...