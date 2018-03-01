Laird has received a £1bn cash offer from private equity group Advent International. Advent has offered 200p in cash for each Laird share, 72% higher than the closing price overnight and a 53% to the average price over the past three months. Laird's directors intend to unanimously recommend shareholders vote in favour of the deal. Tony Quinlan, chief executive of Laird, said the cash offer "represents good value and certainty for shareholders". "Laird's history goes back almost 200 years and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...