FTSE 250 housebuilder Bovis Homes, which saw off two takeover approaches last year, posted a drop in full-year profit on Thursday in line with expectations, as it said it has seen good demand in the first eight weeks of 2018 and that it is confident of delivering completions in line with expectations. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit fell 26% to £114m as total completions declined 8% to 3,645. Bovis, which issued a profit warning last year as it was forced to compensate ...

