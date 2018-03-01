PureCircle announced on Thursday that its US division and Sweet Green Fields have settled a dispute before the International Trade Commission on the importation of products that were alleged to infringe PureCircle's patents. The FTSE 250 firm said the products were alleged to infringe its US Patent No. 9,420,815 regarding glucosylated steviol glycosides. "As part of the settlement, SGF has signed a license agreement with PureCircle that resolves the current dispute and allows SGF to continue to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...