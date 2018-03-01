

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Eurozone manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in February but the pace of growth slowed from January, final data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 4-month low of 58.6 from 59.6 in January. Nonetheless, the score was above the flash 58.5.



Although rates of increase in output and new orders eased further from the highs reached before the turn of the year, the sector is still enjoying one of its best growth spells over the past 18 years, IHS Markit said.



National PMI data also highlighted the broad-base of the upturn, with expansions seen in all of the countries covered.



According to the latest survey data from IHS Markit and BME, Germany's booming manufacturing sector grew at a slightly slower rate in February.



The PMI dropped less-than-estimated to 60.6 from 61.1 in January. The flash reading was 60.3. Since reaching a record-high at the end of 2017, the PMI has retreated for two consecutive months.



At the same time, France's factory PMI came in at 55.9 in February to signal a further sharp improvement in the manufacturing sector.



Nevertheless, the index reading was down from the flash estimate of 56.1 and 58.4 recorded in January to signal the weakest pace of growth since August last year.



