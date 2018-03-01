

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Thursday, U.K. mortgage approvals and CIPS/Markit factory PMI are due. The PMI is forecast to drop to 55 in February from 55.3 in January.



Ahead of these data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the currency fell against the greenback, yen and the franc, it rose against the euro.



The pound was worth 146.69 against the yen, 0.8867 against the euro, 1.3744 against the greenback and 1.2997 against the franc as of 4:25 am ET.



