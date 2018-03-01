

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares fell slightly on Thursday and the dollar firmed up as investors awaited Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's second congressional testimony for further insight on inflation and interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 22 points or 0.30 percent at 7,210 in late opening deals after closing 0.7 percent lower the previous day.



Flooring retailer Carpetright plummeted 26 percent after issuing its third profit warning in three months.



WPP, the world's largest advertising firm, lost 14 percent. The company lowered its long-term profit outlook, saying it is facing significant challenges.



Media firm ITV declined 2.3 percent after warning of Brexit uncertainty.



Bovis Homes Group rallied 2 percent. The housebuilder announced a special dividend despite posting a drop in full-year profit.



On a light day on the economic front, data from Nationwide Building Society showed that U.K. house prices increased at the slowest pace in six months in February.



House prices climbed 2.2 percent year-on-year in February, weaker than January's 3.2 percent increase. This was the slowest since August, when prices grew 2.1 percent.



