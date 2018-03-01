Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Fingrid Oyj (BR96) Fingrid Group's Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2017: The transmission reliability rate remained at an excellent level 01-March-2018 / 10:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Helsinki, Finland, 2018-03-01 10:15 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Stock Exchange release 1 March 2018 at 11:15 EET Fingrid's consolidated financial statements have been drawn up in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Unless otherwise indicated, the figures in parentheses refer to the same period of the previous year. The information published in this report is based on Fingrid's audited financial statements for 2017, published in connection with this bulletin. · Fingrid's January-December in line with expectations. · In 2017, Finland's electricity consumption amounted to 85.5 (85.1) terawatt hours. · A total of 66.2 (68.5) terawatt hours of electricity was transmitted in Fingrid's grid, representing 75.5 (77.3) per cent of the total transmission volume in Finland (consumption and inter-TSO). · The transmission reliability rate remained at an excellent level and was 99.9997 (99.9999) per cent. *KEY FIGURES* *1-12/17* *1-12/16* *change *7-12/17* *7-12/16* *change %* %* Turnover €M 672.0 586.1 14.7 345.9 288.8 19.8 Capital €M 111.1 146.7 -24.3 52.8 71.3 -26.0 expenditure, gross - of turnover % 16.5 25.0 15.3 24.7 Research and €M 2.6 2.4 10.8 1.5 1.2 27.5 development expenses - of turnover % 0.4 0.4 0.4 0.4 Average number 352 336 4.8 355 334 6.3 of employees Number of 355 334 6.3 355 334 6.3 employees at end of period Salaries and €M 24.2 22.7 6.4 12.1 11.2 8.0 bonuses, total Operating profit €M 184.8 192.0 -3.8 81.0 91.6 -11.5 - of turnover % 27.5 32.8 23.4 31.7 Profit before €M 163.7 173.9 -5.8 71.3 77.1 -7.6 taxes - of turnover % 24.4 29.7 20.6 26.7 Profit for the €M 130.8 138.7 -5.6 56.9 61.2 -7.1 period Comprehensive €M 130.3 144.8 -10.0 56.2 64.3 -12.5 income for the period Cashflow after €M 125.8 93.6 34.5 40.0 19.9 101.6 capital expenditure Return on % 10.0 10.4 investments (ROI) Return on equity % 16.7 18.8 (ROE) Equity ratio % 37.8 36.4 37.8 36.4 Interest-bearing €M 998.9 1,028.0 -2.8 998.9 1,028.0 net borrowings Net gearing 1.3 1.3 1.3 1.3 Earnings per € 39,350.79 41,706.12 -5.6 17,121.38 18,420.81 -7.1 share Dividend, Series € 68470 * 37,536.09 A shares Dividend, Series € 25050 * 16,038.49 B shares Equity per share € 240,017 230,301 4.2 Dividend payout % 174.0 90.0 ratio, A shares Dividend payout % 63.7 38.5 ratio, B shares Number of shares - Series A qty 2,078 2,078 2,078 2,078 shares - Series B qty 1,247 1,247 1,247 1,247 shares Total qty 3,325 3,325 3,325 3,325 * The Board of Directors- proposal to the Annual General Meeting on the maximum dividend to be distributed *Jukka Ruusunen, President & CEO of Fingrid, on the year 2017:* 2017 was a busy year for Fingrid. We did well in achieving the operational and financial targets set for 2017. We developed the grid for the power system of the future. The grid's transmission capacity was in efficient use, and transmission reliability remained at an excellent level. We raised the reliability of direct current (DC) connections that are important for the electricity market to an all-time high. Financially, Fingrid is in good shape, despite significant capital expenditure and operational development in recent years. The result development has been strong. The consolidated turnover amounted to EUR 672.0 (586.1) million and profit for the financial period was EUR 130.8 (138.7) million. Our estimates indicate that the return according to the regulatory model that governs grid operations will show a slight deficit for 2017. Towards the end of the year, we decided to keep the transmission grid tariffs unchanged for 2018. At Fingrid, we continuously think about the future and the impacts it will have on the operations of a transmission system operator. For us, the main drivers of the future will be the energy system's transition to new production methods and technologies, and the changes taking place in society. The electrification of society is an efficient way to put an end to the considerable carbon dioxide emissions caused by the energy system. A reliable supply of electricity must be ensured for a society that can no longer function without it. As a transmission system operator, Fingrid has a central role in powering Finland. Preparing for changes in the industry and for future investments demands diligent work. Decisions made today will continue to have an impact decades from now. Society's efforts to achieve ever-greater equality and openness are also nicely aligned with our operations, which have for a long time now been based on these factors. Corporate Spirit's People Power and Great Place to Work workplace atmosphere surveys conducted in 2017 prove that Fingrid is one of the best places to work in Finland. Fingrid stands apart from other transmission system operators in its customer-oriented way of operating. We work for the benefit of customers and society. Every Fingrid employee must hear the customer's voice. Based on feedback received in 2017, our customers trust us. Our work is also characterised by world-class efficiency, which is based on our ability to combine our core competence with the best experts in every industry. Fingrid's customer focus, efficiency and innovative approach have also garnered attention around the world. The company was ranked among the top three transmission grid brands at the CHARGE energy conference in Iceland in October 2017. This achievement would not have been possible without our smooth co-operation with customers and service providers.We do important development work on behalf of the power system's transmission reliability and the electricity markets. The modernisation and digitalisation of the power system continuously leads to new innovations. Without significant technological breakthroughs, the transition to a new, clean power system is not possible. It is important that the new technologies are effectively integrated into the power system. The market's -invisible hand- is the best partner for new technologies: competition and the markets effectively steer new investments, while price guides the use of new technology so that it optimally supports balance in the power system. Well-functioning markets reward market players and encourage them to find new solutions. It has been a joy to see that demand-side management in electricity consumption is gradually finding its place in the electricity markets. We saw some good examples of this in 2017. Similar development would also be welcome in battery technology. The hope is that the market attracts new investments, also in electricity production. In terms of promoting the electricity markets, we are pro-integration. In that respect, we do have concerns about the future of Nordic co-operation. Recently, there have been clear signs of a power struggle instead of traditional, trust-based co-operation. We are seeking new solutions on a broad front by collaborating with innovative companies. We are focused on our core mission, and are not contemplating to find new business. Fingrid's mission is to support and promote Finnish companies by carrying out joint development work with them and by serving as a platform for growth for new business operations. This enables us to support Finland's success in the best possible way and to realise our core mission as a transmission system operator for all Finns. *Financial result* In preparing these consolidated financial statements, the Group has followed the same standards as in 2016. The Group's turnover was EUR 672.0 (586.1) million. Grid service income increased to EUR 412.1 (382.4) million, as a result of the change in grid pricing enacted at the start of the year and due to the growth in electricity consumption. Electricity consumption in Finland totalled 85.5 (85.1) terawatt hours during the year. Fingrid transmitted 66.2 (68.5) terawatt hours of electricity in its grid, which represents 75.5 (77.3) per cent of all electricity transmitted in Finland. Imbalance power sales amounted to EUR 213.9 (153.9) million. The increase in imbalance power sales resulted from the transfer of imbalance settlement to eSett Oy*, following which the imbalance power sold to cross-border imbalance responsible parties is reported as external turnover. Cross-border transmission income from the connection between Finland and Russia decreased to EUR 20.7 (24.0) million, as a result of Russia's lower

