comScore Releases Snapshot of Online Retail Trends in Europe; Retail Category Reach Increases Year-on-Year during Q4 2017

Decrease in difference between countries with highest and lowest reach hints at aligning levels of shopping adoption in Europe

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --comScore, Inc. today published its online retail report, using multi-platform panel data from five European countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK), to highlight top line trends impacting the retail space, outlining key differences in consumers' behavioural and consumption patterns.

The 2017 October-December holiday season saw German internet users (89 percent of whom accessed the retail category) spend just below five hours on average on retail sites across all platforms, versus three hours for French users (84 percent accessed retail sites), Italian (78 percent) and Spanish (89 percent) users. In all five EU countries, more than one-third of consumers now access retail sites through both mobile and desktop devices, underlining findings from our 2017 Global Mobile Report, that mobile adoption for retail now almost mirrors desktop.

"Using examples from the EU5 countries, this report provides insights into retail audiences and their cross-device content consumption," said Guido Fambach, senior vice president EMEA at comScore. "It helps media owners, advertisers and their agencies to understand this competitive landscape better, enabling them to leverage how they can best reach consumers." Further insights from the European online retail snapshot:

The heaviest retail users across the EU5 countries are considerably more likely than the average internet user to visit a lifestyle site ( Germany +68 percent, Italy +50 percent, Spain +47 percent, UK +46 percent, France +44 percent).

+68 percent, +50 percent, +47 percent, UK +46 percent, +44 percent). There is a variety of platform preferences between countries, with consumers from the UK and Spain proportionally more likely to access all retail subcategories via mobile devices, while French and German users skew more to desktop.

