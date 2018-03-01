Products Impacted



-- Genium Consolidated Feed -- File Delivery Service



Markets Impacted



-- Nasdaq Nordic -- Nasdaq Baltic



What you need to know



GCF feed and TIP protocol will be upgraded to version 3.6.1 on Monday April 23, 2018. FDS files in production will be updated accordingly.



The updated specification version 3.6.1 is now available on GCF page and Future release page. This specification is expected to be final and will be changed only if there is new business critical functionality.



Release changes



General



-- Enhancements (transparency ranking calculation) on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information. -- Active note codes will be available in BasicDataTradable (BDt) message data. -- The InstrumentStatisticsExtended (INSb) message is updated to include fields high, low, first and last price -- Changes related to Suspension Reason enumeration



Changed messages



-- BasicDataBondSupplementary -- ESGRanking -- InstrumentStatistics -- InstrumentStatisticsExtended



Removed messages



-- BasicDataTrader



For more details, please have a look at TIP 3.6.1 specification and diffdoc (3.6.0 vs 3.6.1) included in the specification file package.



Please note that changes in existing messages will have impact also on files distributed via File Delivery Service (FDS) if the changing message is currently included in the file. For more details please see the TIP 3.6.1 file content specification.



Testing



Release testing will be done in GCF TST3 and TST4 test systems. Systems will be upgraded to version 3.6.1 on March 7, 2018.



Test systems will also populate data for those features that were technically part of previous release 3.6.0 but could not be populated during the original release test period. These features are:



-- Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) information -- Reference data enhancements for Danish bonds -- Flexible contracts



This data will be available in GCF TST3 on March 15, 2018, and in GCF TST4 on March 28, 2018.



FDS files in new format will be available in FDS Test areas 3 and 4. Distribution date will be informed later.



Where can I find additional information?



Market Data products: dataproducts@nasdaq.com