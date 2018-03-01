

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug giant Sanofi SA (SNYNF, SNY) announced Thursday the receipt of antitrust clearances in connection with the acquisition of Ablynx NV.



The company said the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has expired and that it has received clearance from the Federal Cartel Office of Germany to Sanofi's proposed acquisition.



It was on January 29 that Sanofi and Ablynx announced their definitive agreement, pursuant to which Sanofi will launch public offers to acquire Ablynx. As a result of the expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act and the clearance from the FCO, the condition to the Offers relating to antitrust approvals has been satisfied.



The consummation of the Offers remains subject to other conditions, including the tender of shares representing at least 75% of the outstanding shares of Ablynx at the end of the initial acceptance period.



The Offers have not yet commenced. The Offers are still expected to be launched by the beginning of the second quarter 2018.



