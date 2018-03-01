LivePerson and LINE partner to give consumers a simple and easy way to connect with brands

LiveEngage is now seamlessly integrated with the most-used messenger app in Japan

NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN), a leading provider of cloud mobile and online business messaging solutions, and LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) (TSE:3938) have announced a new partnership that allows brands to connect conversationally with consumers through the messaging app, one of the most popular in the world. With LiveEngage now seamlessly integrated into LINE, brands that have a LINE Business account have the opportunity to connect with the over 200 million monthly active users.

"With LINE, the most preferred messaging app in Japan, LivePerson will help brands deliver conversational customer experiences on a channel consumers already use on a daily basis. We have already seen great success with Osaka Gas, and believe our partnership with LINE is going to help transform how consumers communicate with brands," says Ran Almog, General Manager at LivePerson in Japan.

"LINE has become a key touch-point for consumer and brand conversations," said Robert LoCascio, founder and CEO of LivePerson. "With consumers constantly on the go and glued to their smartphones and messaging apps, LINE gives brands a great opportunity to reach their customers where they already are."

Through the LiveEngage platform, brands are able to seamlessly engage with consumers through a single platform, with the option to layer on bots and automation. Designed to run multiple bots at scale, LiveEngage allows brands to deploy, manage, and measure bots in one place, alongside human agents, creating effective and efficient conversational customer experiences.

About LINE Corporation

Based in Japan, LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN/TSE:3938) is dedicated to the mission of "Closing the Distance," bringing together information, services and people. The LINE messaging app launched in June 2011 and since then has grown into a diverse, global ecosystem that includes camera apps, AI technology, and more.

About LivePerson

LivePerson makes life easier by transforming how people communicate with brands. LiveEngage, the Company's enterprise-class platform, empowers consumers to stop wasting time on hold with 1-800 numbers, and instead message their favorite brands, just as they do with friends and family. More than 18,000 businesses, including Adobe, Citibank, HSBC, EE, IBM, L'Oreal, Orange, PNC and The Home Depot rely on the unparalleled intelligence, security and scalability of LiveEngage to reduce costs, increase lifetime value and create meaningful connection with consumers.

For more information about LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN), please visit www.liveperson.com.

