Yieldify Hosts London's Newest e-Commerce Marketing Conference

Journey2018 will take place in London on March 15th, 2018

Yieldify - the customer journey optimisation company - has announced that it will host London's newest marketing conference on March 15th this year. Journey2018 will give over 150 e-commerce marketers the opportunity to hear the most important thought leadership in the field from experts including Marks and Spencer, Philips and more.

As UK's e-commerce industry generates more than £530 billion in sales a year[1], Yieldify has created an agenda that caters specifically to the unique challenges of marketers in this space. From conversion rate optimisation to acquisition costs and user experience, Journey2018 has been created to give e-commerce marketers the knowledge and tools they need to succeed and innovate in 2018.

The full-day agenda features talks and panel sessions from Marks and Spencer, Philips, Virgin Trains, soak.com Scribbler, Ecco Shoes and many more. Topics covered will span the full range of considerations for any e-commerce marketer, from GDPR preparation to personalisation and customer loyalty. Sponsorship comes from Trustpilot and Affectv.

The event will break with conference norms on a number of fronts, providing an experience that's as interactive and engaging as it is informative. Hosted at The Bike Shed Motorcycle Shop in Shoreditch, the day will include one-to-one digital marketing clinics (complete with prescriptions) and two interactive workshops.

Jay Radia, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Yieldify, said: "Having been around for five years, we've seen e-commerce marketing grow to become a specialist and innovative discipline - this year, we've decided to create a forum designed to meet these marketers' specific needs and challenges. We can't wait to bring together an exciting, diverse group of people under one roof for what promises to be a uniquely fun, engaging event."

More information and the latest agenda can be viewed here, where tickets are also available for purchase.

About Yieldify

Yieldify makes it easy for e-commerce businesses to deliver customer journeys that convert, through a combination of smart and simple technology and expert strategy. We've delivered over 50,000 campaigns for over 500 brands on more than 1,000 websites globally, including both growing businesses and the world's most recognisable brands, including Marks and Spencer, Domino's Pizza and Anthropologie.

