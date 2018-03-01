LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel to Receive 2018 ICIS Kavaler Award

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2018 ICIS Kavaler Award, sponsored by The Chemists' Club, will be awarded toBob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell, for outstanding achievement as voted on and recognized by his peers.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160408/353056LOGO )



This prestigious and unique global chemical industry award will be presented toBob Patelat a black tie dinner ceremony onThursday, September 13, 2018, at the Metropolitan Club ofNew York, inNew York City.

The winner of the ICIS Kavaler Award is selected by his/her peers - the senior executives of theICIS Top 40 Power Playerslisting, a global ranking of the leaders making the greatest positive impact on their companies and the chemical industry published in ICIS Chemical Business magazine.

"I'm incredibly humbled to accept this award on behalf of the 13,000 men and women of LyondellBasell who are setting new standards for excellence in our industry each and every day," said Bob Patel, CEO of LyondellBasell.

"For me, this honor isn't about one individual, but what our entire team around the world is doing collectively every day to advance solutions to our greatest challenges and the positive future we know is possible," he added.

In the award selection process, ICIS and The Chemists' Club invited each of the ICIS Top 40 Power Players in the 2017 ranking to vote for three individuals on the ballot, based on newsworthy achievement in one or more of the following categories:

Profitability/shareholder value

Mergers and acquisitions (deals or integration)

Projects/capital investment

Innovation (technology, product, business process) with an impact on industry and society.

"Taking a disciplined approach to capital spending, LyondellBasell, led by CEO Bob Patel since the start of 2015, has made incremental US ethylene capacity expansions rather than building a new cracker," said Joseph Chang, global editor of ICIS Chemical Business.

"This set the stage for major downstream investments in polyethylene (PE) and propylene oxide/ tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) on the US Gulf Coast, as well as the recently announced acquisition of US plastics compounder A. Schulman," he added.

Previous winners of the ICIS Kavaler Award include BASF CEO Kurt Bock (2017), INEOS chairmanJim Ratcliffe(2016), former Dow Chemical CEOAndrew Liveris(2015), former LyondellBasell CEOJim Gallogly(2014) and former PPG CEOCharles Bunch(2013).

For more information on the ICIS Kavaler Award, please contactTom Iredaleat ICIS,tom.iredale@icis.com, +44-208-652-3812 orRoland Stefandlat The Chemists' Club,RStefandl@epolychem.com, +1-201-888-0440.

About ICIS

ICIS is the world's largest petrochemical market information provider, with divisions spanning energy and fertilizers. Our aim is to give companies in global commodities markets a competitive advantage by delivering valuable information and analytics tools which enable our customers to identify and react to opportunities in markets which are constantly evolving. We have more than 30 years' of experience in providing pricing intelligence and news, forecast data, market analytics and independent consulting to buyers, sellers and analysts.

With a global staff of more than 600, ICIS has employees based in London, Houston, New York, Singapore, Dubai, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Beijing, Mumbai, Tokyo, Karlsruhe, and Milan. ICIS' team of journalists is engaged in reporting market prices and news, and ICIS is fully committed to upholding the highest journalistic principles of verification, corroboration and authentication. ICIS has a compliance framework that along with its methodologies and business processes adheres to the requirements of the IOSCO PRA Principles.

ICIS is a division of Reed Business Information, part of RELX Group.

About Reed Business Information

Reed Business Information provides information, analytics and data to business professionals worldwide. Our strong global products and services hold market-leading positions across a wide range of industry sectors including banking, petrochemicals and aviation where we help customers make key strategic decisions every day. RBI is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional customers across industries.

http://www.reedbusiness.com

About RELX Group

RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs approximately 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. RELX PLC is a London listed holding company which owns 52.9% of RELX Group. RELX NV is an Amsterdam listed holding company which owns 47.1% of RELX Group. The shares are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX and RENX. The total market capitalisation is approximately£29.7bn GBP/€33.7bn Euro/$41.4bn USD.

www.relx.com

About The Chemists'Club

Founded in 1898, The Chemists' Club is a non-profit educational organization whose membership is open to anyone with an interest in the chemical sciences, including chemists and chemical engineers, people in the life sciences, security analysts, attorneys, educators and consultants as well as students (dues free). The club is working with students to help them make informed career choices as well as to better prepare them for those careers. For more information about The Chemists' Club, please go towww.thechemistsclub.com

About LyondellBasell

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world. Driven by its 13,000 employees around the globe, LyondellBasell produces materials and products that are key to advancing solutions to modern challenges like enhancing food safety through lightweight and flexible packaging, protecting the purity of water supplies through stronger and more versatile pipes, and improving the safety, comfort and fuel efficiency of many of the cars and trucks on the road. LyondellBasell sells products into approximately 100 countries and is the world's largest licensor of polyolefin technologies. In 2018, LyondellBasell was named to Fortune magazine's list of the "World's Most Admired Companies." More information about LyondellBasell can be found at www.LyondellBasell.com.

Media inquiries:

ICIS Chemical Business

Joseph Chang, Global Editor

joseph.chang@icis.com,

+1-212-791-4224



Commercial inquiries:

Tom Iredale, Global Key Account Manager

tom.iredale@icis.com,

+44-208-652-3812

