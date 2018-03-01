Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Mara Corporation Limited Mara Corporation Limited: Africa's Mara Corporation set to introduce Mara X, an Android One phone in partnership with Google 01-March-2018 / 09:32 GMT/BST *Africa's Mara Corporation set to introduce Mara X, an Android One phone in partnership with Google * 03.01.2018 Barcelona Spain - Google in partnership with Mara Corporation Limited (MC) is set to release the Mara X for the African market in the second quarter of 2018 as announced on the sideline of the MWC. The Mara X will be a one-of-a-kind high-quality, smartphone. The Mara X will be launched as part of Google's Android One portfolio, getting a software experience designed by Google to be smart, secure and simple amazing. The Mara X comes with the latest innovations from Google. It will run the latest operating system, Android 8.0 Oreo; will get two years of OS upgrades; and the device has been optimized for the Google Assistant which is your own personal Google, ready to help throughout your day. With unlimited high quality photo storage from Google Photos and a carefully curated set of pre-installed apps, the Mara X makes sure African users have enough space for the apps they love. Regular security updates and Google Play Protect built in mean the Mara X is among the most secure devices available. _"Across Africa and in other emerging markets, we need smartphones that are both extremely affordable and high quality," explained Mara Chairman _Jagdish Thakkar [1]_. "These phones will give people the ability to improve their lives through accessing information online and using them for trade and financial services."_ Siya Chug, the Brand Director, describes the Mara Phone [2] as a _"proudly African brand." _Mara Group began as a small IT business in Uganda, and has since expanded to the globally recognized multi-sector investment group that it is today, employing over 14,000 people across 25 African countries and three continents. Mara Corporation [3] is also focused on building a digital e-commerce ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of consumers across Africa by investing in key e-commerce enablers like financial technology, social media, last mile logistics and now the Mara X. _"The Mara X is a device that people can have fun with, learn with and use to build a better future. Africa is seeing a new generation of entrepreneurs looking for mobile technology to help run their businesses, and the Mara X will work for them to pursue greater heights. Our continent is expected to have over 700 million smartphones within a few years, and that connectivity will truly transform lives." - Mara Corporation Founder, _Ashish J Thakkar [4] *For more information:* About Mara Phone: https://phone.mara.com [2] About Mara Corporation: https://www.mara.com [5] About Android One: https://www.android.com/one/ [6] Media Enquiries: media@mara.com Dissemination of a FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 659297 01-March-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4ad4d2c4e3128e593d0eb8c5c9e69b41&application_id=659297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dd86ceb661434bdd95f18d1ebd6db3fa&application_id=659297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45b390f72c8b74bf719829eaa6007789&application_id=659297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9aa6ccfe6543f5f1d82ecc5ba3b8863c&application_id=659297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f7f5d1ab3064cabb281078954a16413&application_id=659297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dec2e466fa84fff12685da14dd1c7c98&application_id=659297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

