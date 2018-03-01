The first pilot PV projects are planned to have a power range of 80 MW to 100 MW each, and are to be finalized by 2020.The Dutch government has revealed it intends to construct several solar parks on its own premises in the frame of its implementation agenda for the "Energieakkoord voor duurzame groei", an agreement reached with forty different Dutch organizations on energy efficiency, sustainable energy and climate measures in 2013. In a document published on its website, the Dutch government has explained that the first pilot solar projects will be completed by 2020. "The national government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...