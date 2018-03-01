The Irish developer is planning to invest €255 million in the project, which is expected to be located near the village of Levodka, in Dnipropetrovsk region.Ireland-based clean technology company Altostrata and the regional government of the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk have signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a 250 MW solar power plant near the village of Levodka, Pavlograd district. According to a press release from the regional government, the project is planned to be developed on a 500 hectare surface at a cost of around €255 million. "We are very interested ...

