Zurich - Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited, a leading private wealth manager located in the Bahamas that serves high-net-worth individuals as well as corporations and institutions, has chosen BearingPoint's EasyTax to produce offshore tax reports for its clients. Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited decided to use BearingPoint's EasyTax solution to support its international clients in the preparation of their tax statements in order to fulfil their tax reporting requirements. More than 80 financial institutions worldwide are already using EasyTax for on- and offshore tax reporting.

"Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited's competitive advantage is dependent on our ability to deliver the very best in products and service solutions to our clients. Our relationship with Bearing Point and the use of its EasyTax solution is indicative of our commitment to high quality solutions that help manage and protect our clients" wealth," says Sandro Lardi, Head Information Technology at Ansbacher (Bahamas) Limited.

Financial institutions in financial offshore centers are preparing to provide jurisdiction-specific tax reporting services to their clients. Initiatives such as the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI) and the implementation of OECD's common reporting standard (CRS) are the main drivers behind increasing client requests for such services from their banks.

"The demand for high-quality tax reporting ...

