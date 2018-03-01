

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended losses from the previous session on Thursday, with mixed earnings updates and caution ahead of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's second congressional testimony later in the day weighing on markets.



In economic releases, the Eurozone manufacturing sector continued to expand at a robust pace in February but the pace of growth slowed from January, final data from IHS Markit showed. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to a 4-month low of 58.6 from 59.6 in January. Traders ignored positive manufacturing data from China.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.6 percent at 377.30 in late opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX lost 1 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.3 percent.



German online fashion retailer Zalando tumbled 4.5 percent after unveiling expansion plans.



Swiss employment services group Adecco fell more than 8 percent after posting slower revenue growth at the start of 2018.



British flooring retailer Carpetright plummeted 26 percent after issuing its third profit warning in three months.



WPP, the world's largest advertising firm, lost 14 percent. The company lowered its long-term profit outlook, saying it is facing significant challenges.



French retailer Carrefour plummeted 8 percent after reporting a net loss for 2017 and issuing a cautious outlook for 2018.



Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, jumped over 6 percent after its fourth-quarter profit topped expectations.



CRH climbed 3 percent. The building materials group lifted dividend after reporting a 16 percent rise in 2017 pre-tax profit.



Essilor rose about 1 percent. The French eye-care firm lifted dividend after delivering another year of earnings growth.



