Spectra selects Nokia for major broadband service expansion across regions of India

State-of-art GPON and IP Transport network will allow Spectra to offer affordable and high quality fixed broadband services to the residential and enterprise

Spectra's 1 Gbps unimited broadband offer is a first for Bangalore

1 March 2018

Delhi, India - Spectra has selected Nokia's IP/MPLS routing and GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network) fiber solutions to build out its network to meet customer demand for high-performance broadband services. Spectra will be the first ISP in Bangalore to offer 1 Gbps services with unlimited bandwidth at a competitive price for both residential and enterprise customers.

Spectra is one of the fastest growing Indian ISPs and its aggressive broadband offer is changing the competitive landscape in Bangalore. Its customers, many of whom are demanding more bandwidth, are being offered a 'step jump' in bandwidth, service quality and reach, at very competitive price points This has significantly changed how broadband is consumed in the region, contributing to the Indian government's goal of making India one of the top ten countries worldwide for broadband. A testament to this is the fact that Spectra continues to lead the Netflix ISP SpeedIndex for India over other legacy providers.

Spectra is aiming to provide broadband networks to key metro markets in India to meet data-driven demand for services like video streaming. The Nokia IP/MPLS solution will provide an IP aggregation, Edge and core network based on the 7210 Service Access Switch (https://networks.nokia.com/products/7210-service-access-switch) (SAS) and 7750 Service Router (https://networks.nokia.com/products/7750-service-router) (SR) for the network roll-out in Bangalore. The Nokia Network Services Platform (https://networks.nokia.com/products/network-services-platform) (NSP) will handle end-to-end service provisioning and network assurance that will ensure high quality while lowering operational costs for Spectra.

Nokia also is also providing its 7360 ISAM FX GPON solution to provide faster broadband speeds to customers and create the network foundation essential for future ultra-broadband services. The enhanced fiber network will allow Spectra to address the emerging ultra-broadband needs of its customers and deliver best-in-class services

Mr. Udit Mehrotra, CEO and Managing Director, Spectra said: "We are pleased to partner with Nokia to strengthen our network of high bandwidth broadband services for business and home customers. We are working hard to ensure our offerings and expertise in ultra-high speed broadband access and transport continue to improve the quality of internet consumption in India and support the country's future digital innovations"

Vinish Bawa, head of Customer Team, Emerging Business for Nokia India, said: "Spectra's choice of the Nokia routing and broadband access solution is the beginning of a great partnership. We plan to work closely with our customer to help them provide a level of service assurance and manageability that will make their offer affordable while taking bandwidth to a whole new level for their subscribers."

About the Nokia solution

The Nokia 7210 SAS and 7750 SR will provide Ethernet-based IP/MPLS routing supporting a broadband network gateway (BNG) function for residential subscriber management

The Nokia 7750 SR will also act as an edge router for dynamic business VPNs, internet access, cloud, and data center interconnect services, providing high-performance IP routing for dynamic enterprise VPN services.

The network will be managed end to end by the NSP. The NSP and Service Router Operating System (https://networks.nokia.com/products/sros) (SROS) ensures automated, on-demand networking,.

Nokia will also provide consulting on network and OSS design to help Spectra to meet its ambitious roll-out plan, with services to go-live in Q2 2017

Using Nokia's 7360 ISAM FX GPON solution Spectra will be able to provide faster broadband speeds to customers and create the network foundation essential for future ultra-broadband service

The Nokia 7360 Intelligent Services Access Manager (ISAM) FX is a high-capacity access node that addresses mass-market fiber deployments, allowing smooth evolution to next-generation fiber technologies

