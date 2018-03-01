London stocks edged lower in early trade on Thursday, taking their cue from another downbeat session on Wall Street, as investors pored through another blizzard of corporate news. At 0840 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.3% to 7,212.85, while the pound was off 0.1% versus the euro at 1.1276 and flat against the dollar at 1.3757. Sterling fell to its lowest level since mid-January overnight after Prime Minister Theresa May rejected the EU's latest draft text on the Irish border issue, which stated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...