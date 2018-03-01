Howden Joinery registered a slight fall in annual profit as costs rose faster than revenue but the kitchen company said sales remained robust at the start of 2018. Operating profit for the year to the end of December fell 1.2% to £234.4m as revenue rose 7.4% to £1.4bn. Selling and distribution costs rose 10% to £564.5m as Howden introduced new products, invested in a new distribution centre, and incurred an extra week of costs in the period and higher costs for materials. Howden's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...