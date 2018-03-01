Growth in the eurozone manufacturing sector eased a touch less than initially estimated in February, according to data released on Thursday. IHS Markit's final eurozone purchasing managers' index fell to 58.6 from 59.6 in January, but was above the flash estimate of 58.5 and the long-run average of 51.8. The PMI has remained above the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion for 56 months. The German PMI fell to 60.6 from 61.1 in January, a touch above the initial estimate of 60.3, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...