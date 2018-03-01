

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged in January, data published by Eurostat showed Thursday.



The jobless rate held steady at 8.6 percent in January, but down from 9.6 percent registered in the same period of last year. This was the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since December 2008.



The unemployment rate for December was revised down from 8.7 percent.



The number of people out of work decreased by 10,000 from December to 14.11 million in January. From the previous year, unemployment fell 1.429 million.



The youth unemployment rate came in at 17.7 percent in January versus 17.9 percent in the previous month.



In the EU28, the unemployment rate was 7.3 percent in January, unchanged from December 2017. This was the lowest reported in the region since October 2008.



