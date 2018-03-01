sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 01.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,54 Euro		-0,51
-4,23 %
WKN: 880420 ISIN: US5768531056 Ticker-Symbol: MX2 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,555
11,935
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MATRIX SERVICE COMPANY11,54-4,23 %