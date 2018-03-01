

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The pace of Dutch manufacturing growth hit a new record high in February, survey data from NEVI and IHS Markit showed Thursday.



The Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to 63.4 in February from 62.5 in January. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output grew at the quickest pace since the survey began in March 2000, underpinned by further rapid increase in new orders.



Employment growth was unchanged from January's record pace.



On the price front, input price inflation eased to a five-month low, while output prices increased at the second-fastest rate since May 2011.



'Looking ahead, Dutch manufacturers remained at their most optimistic regarding future output (over the next 12 months) since the question was first added to the survey five-and-a-half years ago,' Trevor Balchin, Director at IHS Markit, said.



