PR Newswire
London, March 1
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 28-February-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|190.50p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|192.06p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 28-February-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.84p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|75.60p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP27.83m
|Borrowing Level:
|20%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---