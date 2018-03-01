Nasdaq Riga on March 1, 2018 decided to admit for trading AS "mogo" bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of March 6, 2018.



Additional information:



Issuer's full name AS "mogo" Issuer's short name MOGO Securities ISIN code LV0000880029 Securities maturity date 31.03.2021 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000* Number of listed securities 10 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 10% Orderbook short name MOGO100021B



*The Nominal Value of one bond is EUR 1,000 and the Issuer will make Nominal amount payments of EUR 125.00 per bond once a quarter - on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31, starting from June 30, 2019 till maturity on March 31, 2021.



Attached AS "mogo" Issue terms and Company description.



The Certified Adviser of AS "mogo" BlueOrange Bank, AS till March 6, 2018.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



