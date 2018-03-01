The company's solar park under development in Benjamin Hill, in the state of Sonora, will sell power to Mexican retailer El Puerto de Liverpool under a 15-year PPA.The Mexican gas and power provider Ienova, a unit of U.S. natural gas utilities holding company Sempra Energy, announced it has secured a 15-year PPA with an unspecified number of subsidiaries from one of Mexico's largest retailer, El Puerto de Liverpool for the power that will be generated by a 125 MW solar park that the company is planning in Benjamin Hill, in the state of Sonora. The company said in a press release that the $130 ...

