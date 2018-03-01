New Age Beverages Corporation Expands Its Probiotic Water Throughout One of the Largest Convenience Retail Groups in Canada

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2018 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, today announced that it has signed a major distribution agreement and begun shipments of its Aspen Pure Probiotic water product to one of the largest convenience store chains in Canada with more than 600 initial new outlets of distribution.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Aspen Pure Probiotic, the world's first probiotic water, has more than 10 Billion probiotics in every serving, and employs a proprietary production process to enable the product to be shelf-stable with 2 years of shelf life

New Age began grocery retail expansion last quarter, and this expansion throughout Canada, marks the first international and convenience channel expansion

New Age is in active discussions on both branded and private label expansion of its probiotic water product with major retailers around the world

New Age Beverages has developed a portfolio of better-for-you beverages over the past year including the Aspen Pure Probiotic brand, the world's first probiotic water. Aspen Pure Probiotic has more than 10 billion CFU's and 12 different strains of probiotics in every serving. In addition to being highly functional with its probiotic benefits, the product is priced at the same level of other bottled waters. The product is also shelf stable with 2 years of shelf life, enabling the product to be distributed across all channels and merchandised in intrusive displays unlike other probiotic products that require refrigeration.

Aspen Pure Probiotic was test marketed in 2017 and began expanding to grocery retail beginning in the fourth quarter of last year. This expansion, throughout the Canadian Division of the this major global convenience retailer represents the first major expansion in the convenience channel, with significant additional convenience and other major grocery retail expansion envisioned throughout the rest of 2018.

Craig Thibodeau, President of International for New Age Beverages remarked, "We expect this expansion to have a significant impact on the International Division, and it is just the starting point for our probiotic product. We have a number of other branded and private label probiotic water opportunities that we are progressing throughout International. New Age is the only company in the world bringing this type of innovation to the beverage industry, and we intend to capitalize on the first mover advantage on a product and benefit that consumers are gravitating to around the world."

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )



New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes Ready to Drink (RTD) Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: New Age Beverages Corporation